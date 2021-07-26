STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Priest George Ponniah remarks case: One more arrested

Arumanai Christian Association secretary Stephen was arrested on Sunday in connection with priest George Ponniah’s remarks case.

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NAGERCOIL:  Arumanai Christian Association secretary Stephen was arrested on Sunday in connection with priest George Ponniah’s remarks case.

Roman Catholic priest George Ponniah, who was recently booked for making controversial remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and others, was arrested in Madurai on Saturday.

Ponniah had made the remarks during a meeting at Arumanai on July 18. The priest has also been charged for trying to promote hatred among religious groups and for insulting ‘Bharat Mata’.

Arumanai police registered a case against Ponniah, Arumanai Christian Association secretary Stephen and others under sections 143, 153A, 269, 295A, 505(2), 506(1) of the IPC and Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 on July 20.

Police said that Stephen was arrested in Kerala and produced before Kuzhithurai Judicial Magistrate Selvam who remanded him in judicial custody till August 7. Then, Stephen was lodged at Perurani jail in Thoothukudi.  Sources added that police are looking for John Christopher, a party functionary, in connection with the case.

