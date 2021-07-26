STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu becomes role model for Covid vaccine utilisation with zero wastage of doses

TN has reached zero wastage rates & extracted an additional 5.88L doses from the supply 

Published: 26th July 2021 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 04:17 AM   |  A+A-

Covid Vaccine, Coronavirus

Image for representation (File Photo | AFP)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  During April this year, data revealed that Tamil Nadu had been wasting about 8 per cent of the total vaccine supply and that it was one of the States that reported maximum wastage. However, after the new government took charge, the State has now turned the tables to reach zero wastage rates and also extracted an additional 5.88 lakh doses from the given supply. 

The data released by the Centre on July 20 showed that Tamil Nadu had wasted zero doses and extracted 5.88 lakh doses from the given supply, making it the State that best utilised vaccine resources, followed by West Bengal, which extracted an additional 4.87 lakh doses, and Gujarat with 4.62 lakh doses. 

How did the State manage to generate extra doses from the provided vials and bring wastage rate to zero?
Director of Public Health Dr TS Selvavinayagam says that it is possible to vaccinate 11 to 12 people using a ten-dose vial, without any sort of reduction of the quantity of 0.5 ML required for an accurate dose. He adds that it is also permissible to use a vial for 11 to 12 people.

“Overfill, dead space in syringes and efficiency of health workers are the three concepts that enabled the State to achieve these figures,” he says. Regarding overfill, the manufacturers generally provide 16 to 24 per cent additional dose in a vial. “Secondly, in a syringe, there will be dead space. In high dead space syringes, residual vaccine remains within the needle and the syringe hub and plunger,” he says, pointing out that in some designs of syringes, there may be more dead space. “In Tamil Nadu, we use auto disable syringes designed for immunisation. The dead space is low in these syringes and we can extract more doses,” he said, adding that the efficiency of the health workers too was vital. 

“We instructed health workers that if 0.5 ml is remaining in a vial, it can be given to a beneficiary,” he further said. Districts like Karur, Nagapattinam, Kanniyakumari, Sivakasi, Tenkasi, and Tiruppur have used higher than 100 per cent of the supplied doses, while Chennai too, which saw an initial vaccine hesitancy, is now closing the gap. Chief Health Officer of Chennai Corporation Dr Jagadeesan said the Chennai Corporation reduced the vaccine sites and concentrated it to pool more people. “In this way, we were able to bring in a large number of people to a site, resulting in a vial being used 100 per cent,” he said. 

Dr Selvavinayagam said that in places like the tribal hamlets in the Nilgiris, local health workers were instructed to mobilise residents and hold camps to inoculate all of them at once. The public response to inoculation was comparatively poor and inconsistent during the initial months of this year, recalls Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan. “After May, the response improved and we gave instructions on focused vaccination,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil nadu Covid vaccine usage Coronavirus COVID
India Matters
Congress, DMK and other parties MPs stage a protest near the Gandhi statue against Pegasus project, during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament stand-off: Washout fear looms large as govt, Opposition refuse to budge
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata readies for top role on the national stage
Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)
Looking for a Covid vaccine slot in Kerala? Cross the state border
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My first encounter with a tigress led me to become a wildlife cartoonist: Rohan Chakravarty
Watch | All-India Doctors’ Virtual Choir: Medicos sing songs of hope in times of distress
Gallery
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu Saikhom becomes first Indian weightlifter to win silver in Games
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp