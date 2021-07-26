Tirupati-Katpadi unreserved MEMU special train services resumed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: South Central Railway has announced that unreserved MEMU special train services have been resumed on the Tirupati-Katpadi section.

According to a statement, Train No.07659 Tirupati - Katpadi daily unreserved MEMU special will leave Tirupati at 6.45 am and reach Katpadi at 9.15 am the same day until further advice. The train services resumed a few days ago.

In the return direction, Train No. 07660 Katpadi - Tirupati daily unreserved MEMU Special will leave Katpadi at 3.10 pm and reach Tirupati at 6 pm the same day until further advice. The train will comprise two motor cars and six trolley cars, added the statement.

Similarly, Train No.07661 Tirupati - Katpadi daily unreserved MEMU Special will leave Tirupati at 7.30 pm and reach Katpadi at 9.35 pm the same day.

In return, Train No. 07662 Katpadi - Tirupati daily unreserved MEMU special will leave Katpadi at 6.15 am and reach Tirupati at 8.35 am the same day. Both trains have been resumed recently.