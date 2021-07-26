TN woman dies by suicide with daughter in Malaysia after family tests positive for Covid-19, husband dies of virus

Bagalavan Perier B By

Express News Service

CUDDALORE: In a tragic incident, Covid-19 precipitated the death of all three members of a family from Titakudi living in Malaysia.

Raviraja (40) and his wife Sathyabhai (39) of Titakudi were software engineers. Both have worked at a company in Kuala Lumpur for 15 years and lived in the city with their five-year-old daughter Kugatharani. However, on July 14, Raviraja tested positive and was admitted to a hospital. Two days later, both Sathyabhai and Kugatharani learned that they were positive and were placed under home quarantine.

But the next day, the family's relatives at Titakudi woke up to the shocking news that Sathyabhai, along with her daughter, had died by suicide. On Saturday, they learnt that Raviraja too had died in the hospital after not responding to treatment.

"We had spoken to Sathyabhai after Raviraja was admitted to hospital and asked her to stay strong. She was very worried after she and her daughter tested positive. On the day she died by suicide, she spoke to us and cried that there was no one to help them even though she was suffering due to Covid. We weren't even able to see their faces one last time. At least we want to perform final rituals for them. We humbly request the State and Central governments to help us to get their remains from Malaysia and bring them to Titakudi," said Raviraja's mother Sandhabhai.