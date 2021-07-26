STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN woman dies by suicide with daughter in Malaysia after family tests positive for Covid-19, husband dies of virus

In a tragic incident, Covid-19 precipitated the death of all three members of a family from Titakudi living in Malaysia.

Published: 26th July 2021 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Representational image (Photo | EPS)

By Bagalavan Perier B
Express News Service

CUDDALORE: In a tragic incident, Covid-19 precipitated the death of all three members of a family from Titakudi living in Malaysia.

Raviraja (40) and his wife Sathyabhai (39) of Titakudi were software engineers. Both have worked at a company in Kuala Lumpur for 15 years and lived in the city with their five-year-old daughter Kugatharani. However, on July 14, Raviraja tested positive and was admitted to a hospital. Two days later, both Sathyabhai and Kugatharani learned that they were positive and were placed under home quarantine.

But the next day, the family's relatives at Titakudi woke up to the shocking news that Sathyabhai, along with her daughter, had died by suicide. On Saturday, they learnt that Raviraja too had died in the hospital after not responding to treatment.

"We had spoken to Sathyabhai after Raviraja was admitted to hospital and asked her to stay strong. She was very worried after she and her daughter tested positive. On the day she died by suicide, she spoke to us and cried that there was no one to help them even though she was suffering due to Covid. We weren't even able to see their faces one last time. At least we want to perform final rituals for them. We humbly request the State and Central governments to help us to get their remains from Malaysia and bring them to Titakudi," said Raviraja's mother Sandhabhai.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 software engineers
India Matters
Congress, DMK and other parties MPs stage a protest near the Gandhi statue against Pegasus project, during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament stand-off: Washout fear looms large as govt, Opposition refuse to budge
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata readies for top role on the national stage
Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)
Looking for a Covid vaccine slot in Kerala? Cross the state border
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My first encounter with a tigress led me to become a wildlife cartoonist: Rohan Chakravarty
Watch | All-India Doctors’ Virtual Choir: Medicos sing songs of hope in times of distress
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp