STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Centre’s reply on Madurai AIIMS admission sought by Madras HC

The 50 students can be accommodated in nearby govt colleges for now, says State

Published: 27th July 2021 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday sought a response from the Central government on the State government’s stand to admit 50 students to the MBBS course in AIIMS, Madurai this year.

The State Health Secretary had submitted a status report before the court, saying the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) institute body meeting was held on July 16. “The State government has asked the institute to send a report on a specific proposal in this regard (Madurai AIIMS) including a proposal, if any, to consider starting admission (in the institute) with an intake of 50 students in the coming academic year,” he said.

On receiving the proposal from the institute, the State government would take a decision, he added. Perusing the said report, a bench of Justices TS Sivagnanam and S Ananthi asked the State government where the said 50 students would be accommodated if the Centre takes the matter forward. To this, a senior counsel appearing for the State replied that the 50 students would be accommodated in nearby government medical colleges at Madurai, Theni or Sivagangai.

Since Assistant Solicitor General L Victoria Gowri, appearing for the Central government, requested some time to get a response from the Centre on the State government’s report, the judges adjourned the hearing to July 30. The report was submitted in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by one K Pushpavanam, seeking a direction to begin the MBBS course and outpatient services in AIIMS at Thoppur, Madurai.

Next hearing on July 30
Since Assistant Solicitor General L Victoria Gowri, appearing for the Central government, requested some time to get a response from the Centre on the State government’s report, the judges adjourned the hearing to July 30. 

Where will the students go?
A bench of Justices TS Sivagnanam and S Ananthi asked the State where the said 50 students would be accommodated if the Centre takes the matter forward. To this, a senior counsel appearing for the State said they would be accommodated in nearby government medical colleges at Madurai, Theni or Sivagangai

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madurai AIIMS Madras High Court
India Matters
Congress, DMK and other parties MPs stage a protest near the Gandhi statue against Pegasus project, during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament stand-off: Washout fear looms large as govt, Opposition refuse to budge
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata readies for top role on the national stage
Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)
Looking for a Covid vaccine slot in Kerala? Cross the state border
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My first encounter with a tigress led me to become a wildlife cartoonist: Rohan Chakravarty
Watch | All-India Doctors’ Virtual Choir: Medicos sing songs of hope in times of distress
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp