Centre’s reply on Madurai AIIMS admission sought by Madras HC

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday sought a response from the Central government on the State government’s stand to admit 50 students to the MBBS course in AIIMS, Madurai this year.

The State Health Secretary had submitted a status report before the court, saying the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) institute body meeting was held on July 16. “The State government has asked the institute to send a report on a specific proposal in this regard (Madurai AIIMS) including a proposal, if any, to consider starting admission (in the institute) with an intake of 50 students in the coming academic year,” he said.

On receiving the proposal from the institute, the State government would take a decision, he added. Perusing the said report, a bench of Justices TS Sivagnanam and S Ananthi asked the State government where the said 50 students would be accommodated if the Centre takes the matter forward. To this, a senior counsel appearing for the State replied that the 50 students would be accommodated in nearby government medical colleges at Madurai, Theni or Sivagangai.

Since Assistant Solicitor General L Victoria Gowri, appearing for the Central government, requested some time to get a response from the Centre on the State government’s report, the judges adjourned the hearing to July 30. The report was submitted in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by one K Pushpavanam, seeking a direction to begin the MBBS course and outpatient services in AIIMS at Thoppur, Madurai.

