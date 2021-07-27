STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu logs 1,767 new infections, 29 fatalities

The number of fatalities mounted to 33,966 with 29 more people succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours.

Published: 27th July 2021 10:53 PM

Representational Image. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 1,767 new COVID-19 cases, including a returnee from West Bengal, pushing the overall tally to 25,52,049, the Health department said on Tuesday.

Recoveries eclipsed new infections with 2,312 people getting discharged, aggregating to 24,95,895 leaving 22,188 active cases, a medical bulletin said.

Chennai added 139 new infections, taking the total count to 5,37,386 while the death toll mounted to 8,312 in the State capital. Coimbatore reported 169 cases, Erode 132, Thanjavur 102 while Perambalur had the least with six.

As many as 32 districts reported new infections in double digits, while there were no fresh deaths in 17 districts.

A total of 1,43,310 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 3,68,15,337 till date.

Among the 29 deaths reported today, 23 succumbed in government hospitals while six were in private healthcare facilities.

A 53-year old man from Dharmapuri was the lone individual to succumb to the virus without any comorbidity or pre-existing illness.

The patient who tested positive on July 18, breathed his last on July 25 at a government college hospital in the district.

Meanwhile, a private lab in Madurai, was recently approved for taking up the COVID-19 testing pushing the overall number of facilities operating in the state to 279, the bulletin said.

