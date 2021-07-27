STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DMK govt in Tamil Nadu okays 10.5% quota for Vanniyars

Published: 27th July 2021 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of Vanniyars | special arrangement

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK government on Monday issued a G.O. for implementation of the 10.5 per cent reservation for the Vanniyar community with retrospective effect from February 26, the date on which the State Assembly passed the Bill in this regard. The government has revised the 200-point roster, prescribed in Schedule V to the TN Government Servants (Conditions of Service) Act, 2016, for enforcing the reservation.

With the issuance of this order, the special reservation of seats in educational institutions, including private educational institutions in TN, and of appointments or posts in the services under the State to the Vanniyars, within the 20 per cent reservation for Most Backward Classes and Denotified Communities, has been ensured.

The G.O. assumes significance as it comes ahead of the elections to the local bodies in the nine newly-created districts that are to be held by September 15, and also the elections to urban local bodies expected by December.

The roster prescribed in the G.O. should be given effect from February 26 and it should be made applicable in respect of those vacancies notified by the recruiting agencies and appointing authorities on or after the said date. Necessary amendments to the Act would be issued separately. PMK founder S Ramadoss thanked CM MK Stalin, and said this would help the community to improve gradually.

Vanniyar quota: PMK welcomes move by DMK govt

Ramadoss also thanked former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami, former Deputy CM O Panneerselvam and former Law Minister CVe Shanmugam, who were instrumental in enacting the legislation providing for this reservation.

Last month, when PMK leader GK Mani urged the State to implement the reservation for Vanniyars, Stalin had said that a "good decision" would be taken on the issue in consultation with the officials concerned.

Later, on July 1, the Supreme Court refused to stay the law providing for the reservation. The previous AIADMK regime constituted a panel to collect data on castes, communities and tribes, to ensure reservation of all communities, following protests across State. The DMK government had not extended the commission’s term despite a request from Justice A Kulasekaran.

