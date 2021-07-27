Repond to pleas on election of three MLAs: Madras HC tells EC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday issued notices to the Election Commission of India (ECI) on three petitions challenging the elections of State Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan from Katpadi constituency, former health minister C Vijayabaskar from Viralimalai, and AIADMK’s S Jayakumar from Perundurai.

Notices were also issued to the elected candidates, who will have to file their responses by September 6.

According to a plea moved by AIADMK candidate V Ramu, who lost the election to DMK’s Durai Murugan by 746 votes, Durai Murugan was declared as elected in violation of the Representation of People Act and the Conduct of Election Rules.

He alleged that votes at a particular polling station (110 A) were never counted, which lead to the victory of Durai Murugan. He sought for the Court to declare the election as void, and order a re-verification process and recount of all the votes polled by postal ballot in Katpadi constituency.