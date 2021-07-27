Stalin, others condole demise of scholar Elankumaranar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin and leaders of various political parties expressed their condolences over the demise of Tamil scholar R Elankumaranar (94), who passed away at his residence in Madurai on Sunday night due to age-related illness.

Elankumaranr started his professional life as a Tamil teacher in a government school, and was a poet, scholar, etymologist and bibliophile. Besides, he was a prolific writer and authored hundreds of books on Tamil literature and other topics. To highlight the significance of Thirukkural verses, he solemnised thousands of marriages by using Thirukkural couplets, and was known for Tamil-style weddings. He received various awards from several prestigious institutions.

Stalin said he lived in such a way that Tamil was his breath, and his demise would be an irreparable loss to the Tamil language and Tamil Nadu. He added that Elankumaranr practised ancient Tamil healthcare methods and taught youngsters how to live well.

MDMK general secretary Vaiko, CPM State secretary K Balakrishnan, PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss, MNM president and actor Kamal Haasan, and various literary organisations also condoled Elankumaranr’s demise.