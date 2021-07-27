STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stalin asks officials to create real-time data for TN

He directed the officials to evolve new schemes for the welfare of the poor and downtrodden and farmers.

MK Stalin | EPS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday directed the Planning and Special Initiatives Department (PSID) to create exclusive Real Time Data for Tamil Nadu and said that this data should be revised every five years in accordance with the changes that are taking place.

The Chief Minister said this while reviewing the functioning of PSID. He discussed the special component plan, surveys being conducted by the Economics and Statistics Department, data relating to agricultural insurance schemes, etc. He directed the officials to evolve new schemes for the welfare of the poor and downtrodden and farmers.

The Chief Minister said the schemes of the government should be implemented with a vision for long-term development and while evolving the schemes, experts from various fields and activists should be consulted. 

Review of transport dept
Meanwhile, the Chief Minister reviewed the functioning of the Transport Department and the schemes and projects to be implemented by the department in the next 10 years. While reviewing the activities of the eight State-owned transport corporations, the Chief Minister said the maintenance of government buses should be improved and existing routes should be reviewed frequently to improve the services provided by these corporations. 

Designing of buses used by the State transport corporations, allocation of new buses, improving the infrastructure facilities, financial position of these corporations, activities of the Tamilnadu Transport Development Finance Corporation Limited and other organisations related to the transport department, acquisition of lands for railway and airport projects, operation of buses using electricity and natural gas and establishing petrol and diesel sales centres were also discussed.

Solar panels
Many topics such as installing solar panels on the roof of transport corporation offices were discussed on Monday 

