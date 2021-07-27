Tiruvannamalai: Woman, son die by suicide over debt issues

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: A woman and her 23-year-old son were found dead in a farm well at Mandakolathur village in the limits of Chetpet police station in Tiruvannamalai district. The police launched a search to find her husband went missing after the incident took place. According to police, Shanthiraj (50), a resident of Nallavanpalayam, his wife Meera (45) and son Devakumar went to the temple on Friday and stayed there for a night.

The next morning, Meera was found dead in the well. Police went to the spot and fished out the body. Near the well, a suicide note was found which stated, “We are from Nallavanpalayam village and committing suicide because of debt issues. Please don’t send the bodies to our village.” After seeing the note, the bodies were pumped out from the water and found Shanthiraj and Devakumar were also dead.

The personnel retrieved Devakumar’s body, said the police sources. “We have launched a search to find what had happened to Shanthiraj. His mobile phone was switched off,” Arivazhagan, DSP, Polur sub-division, told Express. Shanthiraj had debt issues and owed his relatives and friends Rs 10 lakh, said the DSP.

Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

