Two days after elephant’s death, forest dept conducts autopsy

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: After two days of waiting, postmortem was performed on the calf elephant, which died in a swamp, on Monday. This was done after a herd of elephants — twelve, including cow elephants — left the carcass around 6.30 am. Forest department retrieved the carcass from the swamp, near the Gudalur Taluk Muslim Orphanage. Veterinary assistant surgeon K Rajeskumar carried out the postmortem.

Elephant chases tourists

A tusker chased tourists travelling in a car near the buffer zone of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve on Masinagudi. Sources said the incident happened while the tourists were recording the jumbo’s movement in front of their vehicle. Officials warned tourists to avoid stopping and taking pictures of the animals.