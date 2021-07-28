STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK will remain intact under dual leadership, none can capture party, asserts Panneerselvam

Panneerselvam said the AIADMK's foundation, laid by late leaders M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, was so strong that the party will remain intact under the present arrangement of dual leadership.

Published: 28th July 2021 10:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 10:32 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Deputy CM O Panneerselvam

AIADMK Coordinator O Panneerselvam. (File | EPS)

By PTI

THENI: AIADMK Coordinator O Panneerselvam on Wednesday asserted his party will remain intact under the present set up of dual leadership and that none can capture it.

The AIADMK, he said, has since the last four-and-a-half years demonstrated it can run its affairs under the dual leadership of coordinator and joint coordinator K Palaniswami and no individual or a person from a family can capture or gain control of the party.

"An individual or a person from a particular family can never capture the AIADMK, which has democratically elected me and Palaniswami as coordinator and joint coordinator to guide the party."

"The AIADMK general council and cadres have endorsed this arrangement and we have been discharging our duties democratically," he told reporters here, while responding to a question on expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala's reported claim to stage a comeback to 'retrieve' the party.

In audio tapes that surfaced recently in the social media containing the alleged conversation Sasikala had with some of the party men, she purportedly claimed she would stage a political comeback and take control of the AIADMK.

Panneerselvam said the AIADMK's foundation, laid by late leaders M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, was so strong that the party will remain intact under the present arrangement of dual leadership.

To a question, he said, "I will be the first person to depose before the Arumugasamy Commission of inquiry (probing former chief minister J Jayalalithaa's death) once the Supreme Court vacates the stay." Twice the commission had kept aside his hearing and he had already assured that he would come for the next hearing.

"But following a plea from Apollo hospital, the Supreme court ordered a stay," Panneerselvam, a former chief minister, added. Jayalalithaa was admitted to the hospital for 75 days before her death on December 5, 2016.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
O Panneerselvam AIADMK
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dengue a new worry, could double trouble with Covid
For representational purposes
Covid played major role in heart attack cases: Doctors
Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram videos Animation by ISRO (Youtube Screen grab / ISRO)
'Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022'
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
TN mulls partial reopening of schools, experts and parents in favour of move

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu. (Photo |AP)
Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu, men's hockey team enter quarterfinals | Roundup
Hepatitis B
HEPATITIS DAY | Dialysis and hemophilia patients at highest risk of disease: Dr Joy Varghese
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp