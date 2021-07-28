Baby whose thumb was cut off by nurse will get best treatment, HC told

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court was informed on Monday that the girl, whose left-hand thumb was cut off accidentally by a staff nurse at Government Raja Mirasudhar Hospital in Thanjavur, would be monitored every six months and the best possible treatment would be provided to her. Justice N Anand Venkatesh noted a medical report that said the baby would need a lengthening of the thumb, through a reconstructive surgery.

With regard to the interim compensation of Rs 75,000 ordered by the court in the last hearing, the government advocate informed that it would be paid to the baby’s parents within a week. The baby’s father Ganesan had earlier approached the court seeking the same