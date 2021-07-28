Indian Navy pays tribute to 1971 Indo-Pak war Victory Flame

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Victory Flame, a tribute to the war heroes of 1971, was received by Rear Admiral Puneet Chadha, the flag officer commanding Tamil Nadu and Puducherry naval area, with full military honours on Tuesday.

The function was attended by naval war veterans of 1971 and their families, including Rear Admiral (retd) S Ramsagar, and the daughter of Commodore (retd) KP Gopal Rao. During the function, wreaths were laid by the flag officer, veterans and other senior officers, and the flame was moved to Navy Nagar and the Indian Naval Jetty at Chennai Port.

The year 2021 marks the 50th anniversary of the historic victory of the Indian Armed Forces in the 1971 Indo-Pak War. The Golden Jubilee of the war is being celebrated year-long in the country as ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’. The victory flame, which is now travelling in four directions across the country, was lit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the National War Memorial at New Delhi on December 16, 2020.