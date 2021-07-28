STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madras HC extends life of interim orders until August 31

The Madras High Court on Tuesday in a suo motu order extended the life of interim orders, except those on encroachment, until August 31 due to the situation arising out of the pandemic.

Published: 28th July 2021 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday in a suo motu order extended the life of interim orders, except those on encroachment, until August 31 due to the situation arising out of the pandemic.

Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy noted that lawyers practising in district courts have raised concerns that the functioning of courts everywhere has not resumed to the extent that it allows applications for bail or the like to be taken up immediately.

The bench said it is necessary that the May 17 order should be continued for at least four more weeks. However, orders pertaining to the removal of encroachments and the like may be given effect since the court had earlier ordered not to continue the extension of interim orders beyond July 15, since the Covid situation in TN had improved.  The plea was adjourned to the last week of August.

TAGS
Madras High Court
Selvakumari S
Cardamom plantation labourer cracks Kerala PSC in first attempt

