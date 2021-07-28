STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madras High Court quashes IT assessment order against Karti Chidambaram

The charge against Karti and Srinidhi was they had failed to disclose an income of Rs 6.38 crore during 2014-15.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram

Karti Chidambaram. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday set aside an assessment order passed by the Income Tax Department against Karti, son of former Union Minister P Chidambaram and Lok Sabha member from Sivaganga constituency, and his wife Srinidhi.

The charge against Karti and Srinidhi was they had failed to disclose an income of Rs 6.38 crore during 2014-15.

Justice S M Subramaniyam, who quashed the assessment order, directed the department to provide adequate opportunity to Karti to defend himself before passing the order.

The judge noted that the couple was not given enough opportunity to defend their case and directed the department to provide them the opportunity to explain their case within five weeks and pass fresh orders.

The issue relates to notices issued by the IT Department on December 16, 2019 and October 21, 2020, reopening the assessments filed by the petitioners for 2014- 15 and 2015-16.

