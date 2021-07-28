Madurai: Auction of 67 establishments stopped over severe security reasons

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Madurai Corporation stopped the auction of 67 establishments for the financial year 2020-2021, scheduled to be held here on Tuesday, following apprehensions of law and order breakdown. It was the first open tender to be held in many years. However, it has been postponed indefinitely.

The civic body floated the tender for 67 establishments including 28 daily/weekly markets, 22 paid toilets, nine parking lots and slaughter houses and eight establishments including the rental buildings and the parks. The bidders were urged to submit the sealed tender bids along with the mandatory documents addressed to the Madurai Corporation Commissioner and get the acknowledgement cards before 5 pm on July 26.

The tender applications were verified on Tuesday morning. Of the 67 establishments, four were left out due to litigation issues. Around 163 bidders participated in tender for 49 establishments, while none quoted for the other 14 establishments. “The open tender was a much welcomed move not only among the city residents but also among our corporation officials.

Old contractors have been given extensions for over two years now, leading to revenue loss for the civic body. Besides, it is more of a political issue than a technical one,” said an official source seeking anonymity. According to Corporation Commissioner KP Karthikeyan, there was a police report on the possible law and order disruption. “About six or seven years ago there were violent incidents reported during auctions.

A similar conflict situation was predicted this time. Some bidders also alleged that documents to file the tender were not given to them properly. The situation was likely to get escalated. To avoid any law and order issue, we have to temporarily call off the tender,” he said. Around 100 police personnel were deployed for protection and the tender process was videographed on Tuesday.