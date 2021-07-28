Private hospital approaches Madurai HC, challenges GOs

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Velammal Medical College Hospital and Research Institute have approached the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, challenging two G.O.s passed by the State government, fixing ceiling rates on private hospitals in Tamil Nadu for treating Covid-19 patients.

The hospital, represented by its Dean, stated in its petition that private hospitals played a vital role in the fight against Covid-19. G.O.s, issued on June 5, 2020, and May 22, 2021, was passed under the guise that private hospitals were charging exorbitantly for treating Covid-19 patients.

However, the said G.O.s had been passed in a mechanical manner without consulting private hospitals, it added. Though a representation was given to the authorities in February this year to re-fix the ceiling rates by taking into account the expenditure incurred by the hospital, its infrastructure, treatment and facilities, the government issued a second G.O. without considering the issue raised, it said.

