Take efforts for growth of Tamil: MK Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday directed the Tamil Development Department to take initiatives for the growth of Tamil language, besides taking steps to enhance the language use among Tamils abroad and in other States.

Stalin also reviewed works for the schemes of TDD, Tamil University in Thanjavur, the International Institute of Tamil Studies, Agaramuthali project, Central Institute of Classical Tamil, Information and Public Relations Departments, and the Stationery and Printing Department.

Creating a glossary of words for technical education and higher education subjects, announcing October 12 as Classical Tamil Day, exerting pressure on the Union Government to declare Tirukkural as a national literary work, and creating Tamil Chairs in universities across the globe were among the other topics discussed during the meeting.

Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu, Information Minister MP Saminathan, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, Information Secretary Mahesan Kasirajan, Information Director VP Jayaseelan, and senior officials also took part.

Min assures action against corruption

Chennai: Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P Moorthy on Tuesday said that document writers’ license will be cancelled if they are found guilty of connivance of fraudulent document registration. After a review meeting with authorities of the Registration Department, the Minister said, “Complaints regarding functioning of sub-registrar offices and registration processes will be addressed.”

award announced for Tamil scholars

Chennai: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday announced an award for Tamil scholars to honour their service to the language and the State. The award, titled Thagaisal Tamilar, would also include a cash reward of `10 lakh. According to a press release, a committee has been constituted, comprising Minister for Industries and Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture Thangam Thennarasu and Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu.

EPS, OPS call on Amit Shah, Kishen Reddy

Chennai: A day after calling on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, AIADMK leaders Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam on Tuesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. Later, the duo also called on Union Minister Kishen Reddy, who is one of the BJP election in-charges for Tamil Nadu. Talking to reporters at the national capital, EPS reiterated that their meetings were just courtesy calls and no political issues were discussed. Meanwhile, in Chennai, BJP State president K Annmalai said that the AIADMK top leaders had not discussed politics with the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister.