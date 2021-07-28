STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vocational training centres on cards for TN

Published: 28th July 2021 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

Express illustration by Amit Bandre

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In order to enhance job opportunities for the State’s youth, new vocational training centres must be opened along with new technical divisions in government training centres, Chief Minister MK Stalin instructed officials during a review meeting at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

Reviewing the initiatives of Labour Welfare and Skill Development Department, he stated that school and college students should be given entrepreneurship guidance. Large scale camps that can provide results should be conducted across districts and futuristic employability skill training should be offered, an official release quoted the CM.

For unemployed youth, training in emerging technology like cloud computing, cyber security, virtual reality and 3D printing will be offered. Training in horticulture and farming, training for women and youth in rearing chicken and dairy cattle, were also discussed. “A mobile application to streamline benefits to workers in unorganised sectors will be developed,” it added.

