'AIADMK protests to counter BJP’s efforts'

CHENNAI: The principal Opposition party AIADMK, protested on Wednesday, to highlight the failures of the ruling DMK government from fulfilling their key poll promises such as exemption from NEET and others. But, the DMK cadres felt that it was nothing but an act to prevent the BJP turn into the main opposition party to DMK and cement the former ruling party’s position as a rival to the ruling DMK.

Usually, it is a common practice for the opposition parties to let the new ruling party settle down in the first six months and take steps to implement new schemes as per their ideology or poll promises and they wouldn’t initiate any protest against the ruling party in the initial six months.

But, the Opposition party AIADMK, protested across the State on Wednesday, to highlight the failures of the ruling DMK government which didn’t take any steps to fulfil their poll promises to get exemption from NEET to Tamil Nadu, reducing Rs 5 for petrol and diesel per litre and offer Rs 100 subsidy on domestic LPG cylinders.

Veteran journalist and political observer Tharasu Shyam commented over the AIADMK’s protest, “There are two problems before the AIADMK. One is Sasikala’s efforts to capture the party and the second one is BJP’s efforts and strategy to grab the principal opposition status from the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu political arena. Hence, to keep the cadre under the present AIADMK leadership intact and maintain their status in the Assembly as well as on ground, AIADMK staged the protest.”

Another veteran journalist T Koodalarasn echoed the same view and said, “The AIADMK’s scheduled protest was nothing but only a war between the BJP and AIADMK about who will play a principal opposition party in the State since after L Murugan assuming the charge of union minister and Annamalai assuming charge as State president of the saffron party, the national party is aggressively taking steps to play a role of principal opposition in the State and leaders of the party have also been openly claiming that they are the real opposition.”

To comment on their protest announcement, DMK’s propaganda wing secretary, RT Sabapathy Mohan, told Express, “There is a long list of promises including providing a mobile phone to all ration card holders, purified drinking water to households at free of cost, etc that were not fulfilled even after the AIADMK served two terms.”

T Kasiraman, deputy secretary of IT wing, AIADMK Tiruchy south district unit, told Express,"Our party also might have also failed to keep some promises due to the financial position of the state. But, the DMK promised that the NEET will be abolished in the first session of the Assembly itself. Now, they are not taking any concrete step on this. Hence its a false promise. So we are staging a protest."