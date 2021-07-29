STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

'AIADMK protests to counter BJP’s efforts'

Veteran journalist and political observer Tharasu Shyam commented over the AIADMK’s protest, “There are two problems before the AIADMK.

Published: 29th July 2021 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 01:34 PM   |  A+A-

AIADMK flags

Representational image for AIAMDK.(File photo| MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The principal Opposition party AIADMK, protested on Wednesday, to highlight the failures of the ruling DMK government from fulfilling their key poll promises such as exemption from NEET and others. But, the DMK cadres felt that it was nothing but an act to prevent the BJP turn into the main opposition party to DMK and cement the former ruling party’s position as a rival to the ruling DMK.

Usually, it is a common practice for the opposition parties to let the new ruling party settle down in the first six months and take steps to implement new schemes as per their ideology or poll promises and they wouldn’t initiate any protest against the ruling party in the initial six months. 

But, the Opposition party AIADMK, protested across the State on Wednesday, to highlight the failures of the ruling DMK government which didn’t take any steps to fulfil their poll promises to get exemption from NEET to Tamil Nadu, reducing Rs 5 for petrol and diesel per litre and offer Rs 100 subsidy on domestic LPG cylinders.

Veteran journalist and political observer Tharasu Shyam commented over the AIADMK’s protest, “There are two problems before the AIADMK. One is Sasikala’s efforts to capture the party and the second one is BJP’s efforts and strategy to grab the principal opposition status from the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu political arena. Hence, to keep the cadre under the present AIADMK leadership intact and maintain their status in the Assembly as well as on ground, AIADMK staged the protest.” 

Another veteran journalist T Koodalarasn echoed the same view and said, “The AIADMK’s scheduled protest was nothing but only a war between the BJP and AIADMK about who will play a principal opposition party in the State since after L Murugan assuming the charge of union minister and Annamalai assuming charge as State president of the saffron party, the national party is aggressively taking steps to play a role of principal opposition in the State and leaders of the party have also been openly claiming that they are the real opposition.”

To comment on their protest announcement, DMK’s propaganda wing secretary, RT Sabapathy Mohan, told Express, “There is a long list of promises including providing a mobile phone to all ration card holders, purified drinking water to households at free of cost, etc that were not fulfilled even after the AIADMK served two terms.”

T Kasiraman, deputy secretary of IT wing, AIADMK Tiruchy south district unit, told Express,"Our party also might have also failed to keep some promises due to the financial position of the state. But, the DMK promised that the NEET will be abolished in the first session of the Assembly itself. Now, they are not taking any concrete step on this. Hence its a false promise. So we are staging a protest."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK NEET BJP DMK
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dengue a new worry, could double trouble with Covid
For representational purposes
Covid played major role in heart attack cases: Doctors
Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram videos Animation by ISRO (Youtube Screen grab / ISRO)
'Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022'
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
TN mulls partial reopening of schools, experts and parents in favour of move

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu. (Photo |AP)
Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu, men's hockey team enter quarterfinals | Roundup
Hepatitis B
HEPATITIS DAY | Dialysis and hemophilia patients at highest risk of disease: Dr Joy Varghese
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp