Eradicate social evils, MK Stalin tells officials

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin conducted a review meeting of the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment and Social Reform Department on Wednesday. According to a release, Stalin reviewed the functioning of the department and instructed officials to protect and ensure the safety, rights and welfare of women, children, transpersons and senior citizens.

The CM also advised officials to ensure that welfare assistance schemes for women education and various other schemes that are implemented for social reforms reach the beneficiaries at the right time. He also emphasised on the marriage financial assistance.

The officials were instructed to create awareness to eradicate social evils, child marriages and female foeticide. The should also ensure laws related to these offences are more stringent. He asked the officials to have a special focus on Villupuram, Dindugal, Erode, Karur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and Theni districts where more child marriage cases are reported.

Special focus should be given to food supplied to kids under nutritious diet schemes. CM also instructed the officials to have a special focus on malnourished children apart from setting up women’s hostels in districts where such facilities are not available.