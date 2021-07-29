STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Eradicate social evils, MK Stalin tells officials

Chief Minister MK Stalin conducted a review meeting of the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment and Social Reform Department on Wednesday.

Published: 29th July 2021 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

MK Stalin | EPS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin conducted a review meeting of the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment and Social Reform Department on Wednesday. According to a release, Stalin reviewed the functioning of the department and instructed officials to protect and ensure the safety, rights and welfare of women, children, transpersons and senior citizens.

The CM also advised officials to ensure that welfare assistance schemes for women education and various other schemes that are implemented for social reforms reach the beneficiaries at the right time. He also emphasised on the marriage financial assistance.

The officials were instructed to create awareness to eradicate social evils, child marriages and female foeticide. The should also ensure laws related to these offences are more stringent. He asked the officials to have a special focus on Villupuram, Dindugal, Erode, Karur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and Theni districts where more child marriage cases are reported.

Special focus should be given to food supplied to kids under nutritious diet schemes. CM also instructed the officials to have a special focus on malnourished children apart from setting up women’s hostels in districts where such facilities are not available.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin social evils
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dengue a new worry, could double trouble with Covid
For representational purposes
Covid played major role in heart attack cases: Doctors
Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram videos Animation by ISRO (Youtube Screen grab / ISRO)
'Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022'
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
TN mulls partial reopening of schools, experts and parents in favour of move

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu. (Photo |AP)
Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu, men's hockey team enter quarterfinals | Roundup
Hepatitis B
HEPATITIS DAY | Dialysis and hemophilia patients at highest risk of disease: Dr Joy Varghese
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp