Erode: Cop accused of seeking sexual favours from woman complainant

A woman court staff has alleged that a police constable sought sexual favours when she approached them to lodge a complaint.

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

ERODE: A woman court staff has alleged that a police constable sought sexual favours when she approached them to lodge a complaint. An audio clip, purported to be the conversation between the two, surfaced on Wednesday, following which  an inquiry was ordered against him.

Police said the 32-year-old woman, who is separated from her husband, went to Chithode police station three months ago to lodge a complaint about her missing son. However, it turned out that the boy was with his father in Bhavanisagar. Accompanied by a constable Shivakumar, she went to Bhavanisagar to bring her son back. The matter was settled as her son said he would return after staying with his father for a while.

Recently, the woman lodged a complaint with Superintendent of Police against Shivakumar stating that he called her over phone frequently to ask about her son and herself. She said she borrowed money from him to settle a loan taken from co-operative bank, and that she repaid him. There was no proof for this financial transaction, she claimed.

Soon Shivakumar started calling her at night hours asking for sexual favours. Though she blocked his number, he continued calling her from different numbers, she said. The SP had then directed an Additional Superintendent of Police to conduct an inquiry. 

In a recent complaint, the woman claimed that the inquiry was biased. Shivakumar alleged that she gave a bank cheque to repay the loan but it bounced, but the woman said she never gave him any cheque. The police officials did not enquire as to how Shivakumar got bank cheques with her signature, she alleged. She further alleged that Shivakumar threatened to kill her if she refused sexual favours. 
 

