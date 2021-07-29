Madurai cop and associates arrested for extortion

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A case was registered against a police inspector and four of her associates for extorting Rs 10 lakh from a man in Nagamalai Pudukottai. DIG (Madurai range) Kamini suspended the inspector on Wednesday.

The suspects have been identified as Vasanthi, the inspector of Nagamalai Pudukottai police station in Samayanallur sub division of Madurai district, and her associates - K Palapandi, Kundupandi (alias Pandiaraj) of Theni, Ukkirapandi, Karthick of Silaiman.

The complainant K Arsath (33) of Ilaiyangudi in Sivaganga district claimed that the inspector took his bag containing Rs 10 lakh while he was travelling to Nagamalai Pudukottai in a car on July 5 along with his brother, Baskaran. "She had also threatened us that she would register ganja or gold smuggling cases against us if we did not go away from the spot, leaving the bag behind," he said.

Arsath said that when he asked Vasanthi about the Rs 10 lakh, she told him to collect it from her in Nagamalai Pudukottai on July 6. When he called her on the day, the inspector. allegedly told him to collect the bag from Tallakulam police station limit. "But, when I went to Tallakulam police station limit, Vasanthi claimed that there was no money in the bag and threatened to book me in a ganja case," he said.

Dindigul North Town police had registered a case against the inspector in 2019 for assaulting a lawyer.

Based on Arsath's petition, Superintendent of Police V Baskaran directed Additional Superintendent of Police (CWC) S Chandramouli to conduct an inquiry. Based on his report, Baskaran recommended the suspension to DIG Kamini.

"DIG Kamini has suspended the inspector. Further inquiry is on," the SP said.

Arsath has been working as a tailor at a shop in Villapuram in Madurai.

Sources said that the owner of the shop he was working with had asked him to set up a tailor shop in Ilaiyangudi and that he would support him by giving orders. "Following this he had collected Rs 10 lakh from different people. He was on the way to collect an additional Rs 5 lakh from Pandi of Thirumangalam when the inspector took the bag containing the cash from him," they added.