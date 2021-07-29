Nine-year-old braveheart risks life to save younger cousin from drowning in Tamil Nadu

MS Thanaraj By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A 9-year-old boy plunged into action after seeing his aunt and cousin drowning in a farmwell near Manapparai on Wednesday. He was able to save the 8-year-old girl but her mother unfortunately died in the incident.

Guna, 29, a resident of Thulukkapatti village, was teaching her daughter to swim in their farm well when both of them accidentally fell inside. On seeing them drowning, Lohith jumped into the well and saved the girl. Unable to save his aunt, he rushed to the neighbourhood to bring help. But Guna died before help could arrive.

Word of Lohith's brave efforts in saving the girl spread across the locality.

Narrating the incident, Lohith told The New Indian Express that he along with his aunt and her two children went to their farm to collect firewood and take bath in the farm well. Leaving her son Nitharsan, 6, outside the well and sitting on the stair stones of the farm well, Guna was teaching her daughter Lithika to swim at the last stair.

Lohith, who already knows how to swim, was playing inside the well. As they prepared to leave, he got out of the well and waited for Guna and Lithika.

"I heard Guna aunty cry out for help from the well and saw her and Lithika drowning. I immediately jumped into the well to save them. I was able to save Lithika and I sat on the stairs and extended my foot to Guna aunty and asked her to hold on. But as she took hold of my foot, I lost balance and I also fell into the well. Owing to her weight, I could not pull her up. So, after leaving both Lithika and her brother Nitharsan, 6, in a safe place, I ran to the village to bring someone."

Before Lohith could bring help to the farm, Guna had already drowned. Villagers recovered her body from the well. "I could have saved Guna aunty if I had the strength," said Lohith.

Chandrasekar, Lohith's father, said, "We are a joint family residing in our village. On Wednesday, most of us went to a family function in the neighbouring village. Guna took the children to our farm, where the tragic incident happened. Just a month ago, I taught my son how to swim and due to his interest, he learned it quickly and became good at it. Such skills turned out to be a lifesaver today."

Appreciating his brave and selfless act, the Tiruchy district collector on Thursday awarded Lohith a cash prize of Rs 5,000.