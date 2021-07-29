STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Nine-year-old braveheart risks life to save younger cousin from drowning in Tamil Nadu

Appreciating his brave and selfless act, the Tiruchy district collector on Thursday awarded Lohith a cash prize of Rs 5,000

Published: 29th July 2021 08:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 08:16 PM   |  A+A-

Lohith bravely saved his 8-year-old cousin from drowning in Tiruchy (Photo | Express)

By MS Thanaraj
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A 9-year-old boy plunged into action after seeing his aunt and cousin drowning in a farmwell near Manapparai on Wednesday. He was able to save the 8-year-old girl but her mother unfortunately died in the incident.

Guna, 29, a resident of Thulukkapatti village, was teaching her daughter to swim in their farm well when both of them accidentally fell inside. On seeing them drowning, Lohith jumped into the well and saved the girl. Unable to save his aunt, he rushed to the neighbourhood to bring help. But Guna died before help could arrive.

Word of Lohith's brave efforts in saving the girl spread across the locality.

Narrating the incident, Lohith told The New Indian Express that he along with his aunt and her two children went to their farm to collect firewood and take bath in the farm well. Leaving her son Nitharsan, 6, outside the well and sitting on the stair stones of the farm well, Guna was teaching her daughter Lithika to swim at the last stair.

Lohith, who already knows how to swim, was playing inside the well. As they prepared to leave, he got out of the well and waited for Guna and Lithika.

"I heard Guna aunty cry out for help from the well and saw her and Lithika drowning. I immediately jumped into the well to save them. I was able to save Lithika and I sat on the stairs and extended my foot to Guna aunty and asked her to hold on. But as she took hold of my foot, I lost balance and I also fell into the well. Owing to her weight, I could not pull her up. So, after leaving both Lithika and her brother Nitharsan, 6, in a safe place, I ran to the village to bring someone."

Before Lohith could bring help to the farm, Guna had already drowned. Villagers recovered her body from the well. "I could have saved Guna aunty if I had the strength," said Lohith.

Chandrasekar, Lohith's father, said, "We are a joint family residing in our village. On Wednesday, most of us went to a family function in the neighbouring village. Guna took the children to our farm, where the tragic incident happened. Just a month ago, I taught my son how to swim and due to his interest, he learned it quickly and became good at it. Such skills turned out to be a lifesaver today."

Appreciating his brave and selfless act, the Tiruchy district collector on Thursday awarded Lohith a cash prize of Rs 5,000.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiruchy Manapparai
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo)
Delta variant may spread as easily as chickenpox, cause more severe infection: Reports
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)
100% rise in hair loss plaints among Covid patients at this Delh hospital
Monsoon session in progress in the Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)
1,000 seats in Lok Sabha? Congress speculates, BJP says no way
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
B-Tech courses in five local languages from this year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Lovlina Borgohain reacts after defeating Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei, in their women's welterweight 69kg quarterfinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Didn't have any strategy, just wanted to fight fearlessly: Lovlina Borgohain
LISTEN | It was her dream to win an Olympics medal for India: Tiken Borgohain
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp