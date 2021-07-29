STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu sees marginal rise in new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore reported 188 cases, Erode 166, Chengalpet 113 and Thanjavur 102 while Perambalur saw six. Thirty-one districts reported new infections in double digits.

Published: 29th July 2021 11:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 11:50 PM   |  A+A-

A woman holds on to two children as they wait their turn to get tested for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported a marginal increase in the new COVID-19 cases after a decline seen in the last couple of months, said the Health Department of the State on Thursday.

With 1,859 new cases today, the tally went up to 25,55,664 till date. Fatalities rose to 34,023 with 28 people dead in the last 24 hours. Recoveries outnumbered fresh cases. A total of 2,145 people got discharged, aggregating to 25,00,434 leaving 21,207 active cases, a bulletin said.

Coimbatore reported 188 cases, Erode 166, Chengalpet 113 and Thanjavur 102 while Perambalur saw six. Thirty-one districts reported new infections in double digits.

There were no fresh deaths in 19 districts, the bulletin said. A total of 1,57,074 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. This pushed the cumulative number of specimens examined to 3,71,28,408 till date.

Of the 28 fatalities today, 21 were reported from government hospitals and seven from private ones. Seven of the victims had no co-morbidity or pre-existing illness.

Among those who tested positive in the last 24 hour was a returnee from Andhra Pradesh, the bulletin said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic Lockdown
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo)
Delta variant may spread as easily as chickenpox, cause more severe infection: Reports
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)
100% rise in hair loss plaints among Covid patients at this Delh hospital
Monsoon session in progress in the Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)
1,000 seats in Lok Sabha? Congress speculates, BJP says no way
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
B-Tech courses in five local languages from this year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Lovlina Borgohain reacts after defeating Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei, in their women's welterweight 69kg quarterfinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Didn't have any strategy, just wanted to fight fearlessly: Lovlina Borgohain
LISTEN | It was her dream to win an Olympics medal for India: Tiken Borgohain
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp