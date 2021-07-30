STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Centre's 27 per cent reservation for OBCs a big win for DMK's social justice struggle: M K Stalin

The demand for reservation was taken up in both Houses of Parliament and also with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Prime Minister Narendra Modi by his party, he said.

Published: 30th July 2021 12:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 12:10 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Centre's announcement of 27 per cent quota for OBCs in the All-India Quota scheme for undergraduate and postgraduate medical and dental courses is a victory for Tamil Nadu and a huge win for DMK's struggle for social justice, Chief Minister M K Stalin said here on Thursday.

The demand for reservation was taken up in both Houses of Parliament and also with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Prime Minister Narendra Modi by his party, he said.

In a case filed by the DMK, the Madras High Court had given a historic verdict last year upholding the OBC's right to reservation in admission to medical courses vis-a-vis seats surrendered for All India Quota by the state, he said in a statement.

Since the Centre had not followed the reservation for the past many years, approximately 10,000 OBC aspirants had lost the opportunity in all India level to pursue medical education and students from Tamil Nadu were affected to a large extent.

Citing the Centre's announcement that this decision would benefit nearly 1,500 OBC students in MBBS and 2,500 OBC students in postgraduation (2021-22), Stalin said the DMK has made this achievement through its legal battle for social justice which has ensured medical education for a total of 4,000 aspirants from backward classes.

Terming the union government's move as the "first win" in the struggle for social justice after the DMK assumed power in May in Tamil Nadu, Stalin said his party's firm demand is for 50 per cent reservation for OBCs in accordance with Tamil Nadu's 69 per cent reservation policy.

"The DMK government would take follow up action for attaining such a complete social justice. Both the DMK and the state government will continue with its determined struggle for guarding social justice, which is justice for people."

The Centre on Thursday announced a 27-per cent quota for OBCs and 10 per cent reservation for the Economically Weaker Section in the All-India Quota scheme for undergraduate and postgraduate medical and dental courses from the current academic year, 2021-22.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
OBC Tamil Nadu M K Stalin
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo)
Delta variant may spread as easily as chickenpox, cause more severe infection: Reports
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)
100% rise in hair loss plaints among Covid patients at this Delh hospital
Monsoon session in progress in the Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)
1,000 seats in Lok Sabha? Congress speculates, BJP says no way
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
B-Tech courses in five local languages from this year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Lovlina Borgohain reacts after defeating Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei, in their women's welterweight 69kg quarterfinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Didn't have any strategy, just wanted to fight fearlessly: Lovlina Borgohain
LISTEN | It was her dream to win an Olympics medal for India: Tiken Borgohain
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp