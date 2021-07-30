Form panel to advise govt on Mekedatu: PMK
CHENNAI: The PMK on Thursday urged the State government to constitute a panel comprising experts of water-related issues, to prevent Karnataka from building the Mekedatu dam. Party founder Dr S Ramadoss slammed new Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai for announcing that he will construct the reservoir at any cost. “Bommai is taking steps to destroy his State’s relationship with Tamil Nadu,” he said.