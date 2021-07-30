International recognition for Podanur S&T workshop

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Southern Railway’s Signal & Telecommunication Workshop at Podanur has been awarded the prestigious Integrated Management Systems (IMS) certification. IMS combines all aspects of an organisation’s systems, processes and standards into one smart system which allows a business to streamline its management and increase efficiency.

The certification has been granted by LMS Certification Ltd, United Kingdom, an esteemed International Forum functioning under the International Accreditation Service (IAS), USA, and a member of International Accreditation Forum, Inc. (IAF).

Signal & Telecommunication Workshop, Podanur, is the first among similar workshops across the country, including railway workshops, to have achieved this remarkable feat. Also, it is the only entity under the Indian Railways to acquire all the five certifications integrated to management system.

The 62-year-old workshop has evolved as a premier institution in the field of Signalling & Telecommunications by adopting cutting-edge technologies in ensuring safety of train movements and ensuring optimization of line capacity.

The workshop, which was functioning as a small repair unit at Golden Rock, Tiruchchirappalli, was shifted to Podanur in 1958, with a staff strength of 60. The major shift in the workshop’s activities from repair and overhauling of the equipment to the manufacturing sphere happened over the years.