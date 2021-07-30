No more relaxations as lockdown extended in Tamil Nadu till August 9

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday extended the lockdown in Tamil Nadu till August 9 without giving any more relaxations.

Schools, colleges, theatres, bars and swimming pools will continue to remain closed.

The Chief Minister, in his statement, directed District Collectors and the police to take stringent steps to implement the guidelines issued by the government for containing COVID-19.

The Chief Minister left it to the discretion of the District Collectors/Municipal Commissioners and the police to decide about sealing areas if people continue to gather in large numbers.

Stalin also appealed to the people not to step out of their houses unnecessarily and avoid gathering in a crowd to prevent the infection spreading further.

The state had reported a marginal increase in the new COVID-19 cases after a decline seen in the last couple of months on Thursday. With 1,859 new cases, the tally went up to 25,55,664. Fatalities rose to 34,023 with 28 people dead in the last 24 hours. Recoveries continued to outnumber fresh cases.