Puducherry CM welcomes Centre's decision to provide 27% quota for OBCs in medical admissions

Students belonging to the OBCs and EWS would be greatly helped by this measure by the Centre, which would ensure social justice, said Rangasamy

Published: 30th July 2021 07:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 07:56 PM   |  A+A-

N Rangasamy is set to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Puducherry.

Puducherry CM N Rangasamy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Friday welcomed the announcement of 27% reservations for OBCs in the All-India quota for undergraduate and postgraduate medical and dental courses by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a release, the Chief Minister said, “We welcome the historic policy decision of the Centre to give 27% and 10% reservation of seats under All India quota in medical colleges in our country to the backward and economically weaker sections respectively.”

For the last several years, 27% of seats for the backward classes could not be secured and social justice was not available for these students. Several cases related to this were pending in the courts, said Rangasamy.

It is therefore great news as an additional 1,500 OBC students in MBBS and 2,500 OBC students in post graduation will be benefited by this reservation every year, apart from 550 students from the economically weaker sections in MBBS and around 1,000 in post-graduation every year.

Students belonging to the OBCs and EWS would be greatly helped by this measure by the Centre, which would ensure social justice, said Rangasamy.

“On behalf of the government of Puducherry and on behalf of the people, I would like to express my gratitude and appreciation to the Prime Minister of India, Modiji, for his great contribution to social justice,” said Rangasamy.

