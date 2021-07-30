STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sexual harassment case: CB-CID files chargesheet against ex-special DGP

The CB-CID on Thursday filed a chargesheet, running into over 400 pages, in the alleged sexual harassment case filed against a former special DGP.

Published: 30th July 2021 03:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 03:21 AM   |  A+A-

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: The CB-CID on Thursday filed a chargesheet, running into over 400 pages, in the alleged sexual harassment case filed against a former special DGP. Additional Superintendent of Police Gomathy submitted the chargesheet to Villupuram District Chief Judicial Magistrate S Gopinathan.

Sources said the CB-CID is planning to submit a report regarding the inquiry before the Madras High Court on Friday.

The special DGP was appointed to the security of the then CM Edappadi K Palaniswami, during the latter’s tour to Tiruchy and Pudukkottai in February. While on his way back, the officer is said to have asked a woman IPS officer to join him. He allegedly misbehaved with her in the car. Additionally, when the woman officer was enroute to Chennai to file a complaint against the special DGP, she was allegedly stopped in Chengalpattu by a Superintendent of Police, who attempted to physically prevent her from filing the complaint.

Following a Statewide uproar about the incident, the government suspended both the special DGP and the SP, and formed a committee, under Additional Chief Secretary Jayashree Raghunandan, to hold an inquiry.
The special DGP was subsequently booked under Section 354 (outraging the modesty of woman) of the IPC and Sections 3 (prohibition of harassment of woman) and 4 (penalty for harassment of woman) of the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Women Harassment Act. The SP, too, was booked by the CB-CID.

