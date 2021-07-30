Stalin drops 130 defamation cases against political leaders filed by AIADMK government

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday ordered the withdrawal of around 130 defamation cases filed by the previous AIADMK government against leaders of various political parties between 2012 and February 2021. He also directed that the ongoing proceedings regarding these cases be dropped.

The cases were filed against DMDK founder Vijayakant, the party's treasurer Premalatha Vijayakant, former TNCC president EVKS Elangovan, Congress MLA Vijayadharani, veteran politician Pahza Karuppaiah, Nanjil Sampath, Ministers KN Nehru and SM Nasar, DMK MPs M Kanimozhi, RS Bharathi, SR Parthiban and Dayanidhi Maran, Arappor Iyakkam leader Jayaram Venkatesan and many DMK orators.