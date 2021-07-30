Stalin launches scarless liver donor surgery

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated Scarless Robotic Liver Donor Surgery under the Chief Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme at Rela Hospital, on Thursday. Speaking after the inauguration, the CM said, doctors and other medical professionals have been doing a great job during the pandemic. They are risking their lives, but there are some people who are not adhering to norms and due to that we are not able to contain the virus fully.

If lockdown relaxations are eased people immediately assemble in groups. Not only the government, it is the duty of the hospitals like Rela and also NGOs to raise awareness on Covid, the Chief Minister further said. He also appreciated the Rela Hospital for the world class medical service. Standard of hospitals in Tamil Nadu should be raised on par with international standards.

Dr Mohamed Rela, Chairman and Managing Director, Rela Hospital said, the robotic technology for liver transplant surgery was introduced recently. It will provide scarless surgery to patients as many people, particularly women who donate liver to loved ones and worry about a big scar on their abdomen.

The technology will offer a more precise view, prevent blood loss and also reduce mistakes during the procedure. The hospital will offer such technology even to the unaffordable under the Chief Minister Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme. So that even the poor will benefit from such technology. Dr Rela said. Ministers, MLAs and also Dr J Sri Nisha, Chairperson, Rela Hospital were also present during the function.