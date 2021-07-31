STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
1971 Indo-Pak war: Stalin honours retired personnel, martyrs’ kin

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday honoured retired defence personnel who played a key role in India’s victory over Pakistan in 1971 and the family members of personnel from Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

The Victory Flame which was taken to all four directions of the country was received by Lt Gen A Arun, General Officer Commanding, Dakshin Bharat Area and later, himself and the Chief Minister placed the Flame on stand. 

Those honoured include Rear Admiral S Ramsagar (Retd) from Tamil Nadu who was responsible for the surrender of 93,000 armed defence forces of Pakistan, Colonel A Krishnaswamy who moved from trench to trench ignoring his own safety and made Pak forces surrender, family members of three personnel who sacrificed their lives war and personnel who took part in the war. The Chief Minister presented them a Thanjavur art plate engraved with the Indo-Pak war emblem.

Taking part in the Golden jubilee of 1971 Indo-Pak War victory celebrations, the Chief Minister pointed out that personnel from Tamil Nadu continue to serve the country and the State government continues to be in the forefront in helping families of those who sacrificed their lives.

He recalled CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi in 1962 collected Rs 35,000 in a few hours on December 2, 1962 during the Indo-China war as national defence fund and handed it over to the then Chief Minister K Kamaraj. Also, during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, the then Chief Minister M Karunanidhi collected Rs 6 crore as national defence fund and handed it over to Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Stalin recalled that when the 1971 war started, Chief Minister M Karunanidhi who was touring the USA returned home. A grand reception was arranged at Kalaivanar Arangam but he changed it as a meeting to condemn Pakistan. Later, he also moved a resolution in the Assembly condemning Pakistan.

