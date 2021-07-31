CM’s Corona fund crosses Rs 500 crore

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Contributions to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund towards containing the Corona infection have crossed Rs 500 crore till July 28 and of this amount, Rs 305 crore has been allocated for various Corona-related works.

While reviewing the functioning of the Finance Department, proposed schemes and changes, and progress made in the ongoing works, the Chief Minister held detailed discussions on public contributions to the Corona relief fund. He also discussed the functioning of the Treasuries and Accounts Department, Local Bodies Audits and Accounts, as well as Cooperatives Audits.