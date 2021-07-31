Excavation begins in Porpanaikottai

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Environment Minister Siva V Meyyanathan inaugurated archaeological excavation by Tamil Nadu Open University, at Porpanaikottai, Pudukkottai, on Friday. E Iniyan, Assistant Professor of Archaeology, will be carrying out the excavations with the permission of Archaeological Survey of India.

There are reports of a fort having stood at Porpanaikottai several years ago. Archaeologists said the evidence found in the area dates back 1,800 years.

“In 2013, archaeology students found a culvert which is 1,800 years old. Brahmi script and details of Tamil culture have been unearthed,” said A Manikandan, founder of Archaeological Research Forum and research scholar at Thanjavur Tamil University.