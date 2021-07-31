File report on steps to restore mangrove forest: Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday pulled up the State government for failing to restore Pichavaram mangrove forest, which suffered massive damage during the Thane cyclone in 2011 despite the Centre allotting funds.

The court said the State must have acted on its own to preserve the natural shield. The court directed the State and the Central government to file a status report on steps taken for the restoration of the ecosystem in the area.

The issue pertains to Arjunan Elayaraja of Cuddalore moving a plea seeking direction to authorities to seek Central funds for its restoration.