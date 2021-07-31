STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Venkataramana appointed new TN cricket team coach

The 55-year old has vast experience in coaching. He was coach at the spin wing of the BCCI-NCA and coached the Dindigul Dragons team in the TNPL.

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former India off-spinner M Venkataramana has been appointed as the coach of the Tamil Nadu senior team by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association at its meeting held on Friday. The 55-year old has vast experience in coaching. He was coach at the spin wing of the BCCI-NCA and coached the Dindigul Dragons team in the TNPL. Recently, Axar Patel after his splendid show against England acknowledged Venkatramana’s help during his stint at the NCA.

“Pleased to have been appointed as the coach of the TN team. It is a very challenging job. The TNCA has shown a lot of confidence in me by handing over the job,’’ he said. His former teammate D Vasu was the coach till last season. “Winning the Ranji Trophy will be the goal. This is one trophy we have not won in a long time. I am keen to see that we develop the right combination and have a go at the coveted trophy. D Vasu has done a creditable job as TN coach and I would like to carry on the good work he has done,’’ said Venkataramana, who was part of the TN squad that won the Ranji in 1988.

Meanwhile, the CAC gave an extension to the men’s senior selection committee led by S Vasudevan. Former TN spinner R Ramkumar is the U-23 head coach. Medium-pacer P Amarnath is the U-19 coach. S Chandramouli will coach the U-16 team, while R Srinivasan will guide the U-14 boys.

Dindigul win
Half-centuries by Hari Nishanth (52) and R Vivek (59) enabled Dindigul Dragons to thrash Salem Spartans by 76 runs in the TNPL 5 at Chepauk on Friday.

