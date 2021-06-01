STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amid dire shortage, Tamil Nadu receives 4.20 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses from Centre

“We did not have enough vaccines as of Tuesday afternoon and if we did not get these doses, we would have had to suspend the drive,” said the TN Health Minister

Published: 01st June 2021 06:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2021 06:58 PM   |  A+A-

People waiting to receive Covid vaccine at Tirunelveli government medical college hospital. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amidst a dire COVID-19 vaccine shortage, Tamil Nadu has received 4,20,570 doses of Covishield from the Centre on Tuesday.

These doses will be used for people aged above 45.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian, addressing reporters at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, said that the doses will be distributed to all the districts according to the population.

The Centre’s supply came hours after the Tamil Nadu government announced that it would suspend vaccinations till June 5 due to a shortage.

“We did not have enough vaccines as of Tuesday afternoon and if we did not get these doses, we would have had to suspend the drive,” the Minister said.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 largely tamed in Tamil Nadu except for western districts

Earlier, addressing reporters at the Chengalpattu Government Hospital, Health Minister Ma Subramanian had said that from June 6, the state expects to receive 42 lakh doses in different phases.

“Our MP TR Baalu was also asked by the CM to camp in Delhi to discuss with central officials regarding vaccine supply and announcement on taking over the Chengalpet vaccination plant,” he said.

The minister also appreciated people for coming forward to take the vaccine.

Meanwhile, responding to questions on allegations by Opposition members that there is a bias in vaccine distribution, the minister said there was no bias and urged the BJP Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan to request the Centre to get vaccines for Tamil Nadu.

