Busting myths on post vaccination diet

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Clearing the air about rumours surrounding the post-Covid vaccination diet, Deputy Director of Health Services S Senthilkumar said that there is no restriction on consumption of non-vegetarian food after taking the jab.

Recently, a video that went viral on social media had a ‘government nurse’ advising patients to avoid meat, not consume alcohol or smoke for three days after inoculation. She was also seen ‘advising’ beneficiaries to avoid performing heavy exercises as well.

Senthilkumar said, “The myth about restricting non-vegetarian meal or consumption of alcoholic beverages is not true. The basic principle of vaccination is to protect the people.”

It may be noted that Principal Secretary of Health and Family Welfare J Radhakrishnan recently said that action will be taken against those spreading false information.