Eight people given job orders on compassionate grounds in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Minister for Water Resources Durai Murugan on Monday handed over job orders to eight persons under compassionate grounds.

According to a press release, a total of eight persons lost their lives when they were working in Tamil Nadu Magnesite limited during the last four years.

Following this, the successors of the victims were given jobs at Tamil Nadu Magnesite limited. The job orders were handed over to them by the Minister for Water Resources Durai Murugan, who holds Mines and Minerals portfolio as well. During the occasion, Dr R Brindha Devi, Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Magnesite Limited and others were present.