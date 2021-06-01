Hike mucormycosis drug allocation to Tamil Nadu, EPS urges PM Modi
Palaniswami, in his letter to the PM, said that the black fungus infection is spreading rapidly all over the State and the drug Liposomal Amphotericin B IV injection is in short supply in TN.
Published: 01st June 2021
CHENNAI: Edappadi K Palaniswami, the Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly, on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to increase the allotment of Liposomal Amphotericin B IV, the vital medicine used for treating black fungus infection, Mucormycosis.
Palaniswami also expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for immediately attending to the requirements of Tamil Nadu and increasing allotment of vaccines, Remdesivir injections, and also increasing oxygen supply.