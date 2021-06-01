STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hike mucormycosis drug allocation to Tamil Nadu, EPS urges PM Modi

Palaniswami, in his letter to the PM, said that the black fungus infection is spreading rapidly all over the State and the drug Liposomal Amphotericin B IV injection is in short supply in TN.

Published: 01st June 2021 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2021 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

Leader of Opposition K Palaniswami (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Edappadi K Palaniswami,  the Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly, on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to increase the allotment of Liposomal Amphotericin B IV, the vital medicine used for treating black fungus infection, Mucormycosis.

Palaniswami, in his letter to the Prime Minister, said that the black fungus infection is spreading rapidly all over the State and the drug Liposomal Amphotericin B IV injection is in short supply in Tamil Nadu.

Palaniswami also expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for immediately attending to the requirements of Tamil Nadu and increasing allotment of vaccines, Remdesivir injections, and also increasing oxygen supply.

