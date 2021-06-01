Plan to revive Tamil Nadu's economy on the anvil, says Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government will formulate an economy-revival plan for Tamil Nadu and industrial activities would be allowed to resume in a phased manner based on the reduction of Covid cases, according to Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu.

In an interactive session with select members of CII (Tamil Nadu) on Sunday, the minister said that the government is working closely with the industry to revive economic growth in the State. He highlighted the Covid-control measures taken by Chief Minister M K Stalin and the consequent decline in cases.

C K Ranganathan, Chairman, CII Southern Region, lauded the chief minister for his actions to ensure the availability of medical oxygen, oxygen cylinders, and other medical items, according to a press release.

Meanwhile, the CII put forth its suggestions to the industries minister, including the need to focus on micro-containment zones as a strategy for ensuring business continuity and livelihoods.

It also suggested that the government come up with a policy framework to support migrant labourers and that it support MSMEs by giving financial packages and loan moratoriums. It urged the government to partner with industry in enhancing medical infrastructure, especially in tier II and III towns in case there is a third wave.