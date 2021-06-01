Tamil Nadu CM Stalin inaugurates special CCC at TNPL, Karur

By Express News Service

KARUR/CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated a special Covid Care Centre on the Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited campus in Karur, via videoconferencing on Monday. The 200-bed facility was set up by the district administration and the TNPL management. Of the 200 beds, 152 are equipped with oxygen support.

Medical oxygen will be manufactured at the TNPL factory and supplied to the facility through pipelines, and to provide uninterrupted oxygen supply, equipment worth Rs 1 crore has been bought from Italy. Besides this, arrangements have been made to fill oxygen in cylinders on the TNPL premises, and send them to hospitals in Karur and nearby districts such as Namakkal, Salem and Erode. A total of 30 cylinders, with 7,000 litres of oxygen, have been kept ready for the patients in case of an emergency.

Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V Senthil Balaji, along with Karur MP Jothimani and MLAs Ilango (Aravakurichi), Manickam (Kulithalai), Sivagamasundari (Krishnarayapuram) and TNPL executive director SVR Krishnan, led by Karur district Collector Prashant M Vadanere inspected the CCC after it was inaugurated.

A total of six doctors, one nurse supervisor, 10 nurses, four health workers, four sanitary labourers, one pharmacist and three data entrants have been employed on a rotation basis at the special CCC on the TNPL campus, where food and accommodation have been arranged for them.

Patients admitted at the facility will first be examined by doctors under the Karur GMCH dean and joint director of the Public Health Department. Covid-19 patients will be admitted at the CCC only based on their recommendations. All patients admitted at the facility will be given three meals a day.