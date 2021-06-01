STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu reports 518 black fungus cases, 136 of them in Chennai

A multi-specialty clinic for black fungus was on Tuesday inaugurated at Chennai’s Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital consisting of ENT, Ophthalmology, and Internal Medicine doctors.

Published: 01st June 2021 07:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2021 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

A doctor checking a patient at the newly inaugurated multi-specialty clinic for mucormycosis at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. (Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

A doctor checking a patient at the newly inaugurated multi-specialty clinic for mucormycosis at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. (Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By OMJASVIN M D
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has reported 518 cases and 17 deaths related to mucormycosis (black fungus), a notified fungal disease infecting people across the country.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian, who inaugurated a multi-specialty clinic for mucormycosis at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, said out of 518 black fungus cases, 136 were from Chennai.

“The source of infection is not ascertained. Some say it is because of excessive use of steroids but doctors abroad say they also used steroids but did not report any cases of black fungus,” the Health Minister said.

ALSO READ | Amid hesitancy towards testing, Chennai officials assure home isolation if kids turn Covid +ve

He did not rule out the possibility of this fungus coming from contaminated water or the industrial oxygen supply lines. “The 13 member task force for mucormycosis will find the source of this infection,” the Minister said.

Meanwhile, the Multi-speciality black fungus clinic at the RGGGH has specialists from Ophthalmology, ENT, and Internal Medicine. “This type of clinic will be opened in all the government medical colleges in Tamil Nadu,” the Minister said.

A digital monitor displaying the Covid patient’s health status was inaugurated at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. During the event, HR and CE Minister PK Sekar Babu and Hospital Dean Dr. E Theranirajan were also present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu TN black fungus cases TN vaccination Mucormycosis cases TN COVID cases
India Matters
A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 (Photo | AP)
Norms for clearing foreign-made Covid-19 vaccines eased by DCGI
Express Illustrations
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
The court also said that it was not going to issue any interim order at this stage. (File Photo | AP)
Google claims new IT rules not applicable to its search engine: HC seeks Centre's stand
Dilip Yadav’s son will have to undergo operation for permanent cure. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand man pedals 400 km once a month for ailing son amid Covid lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasik Ayurvedic Chai by Teabox
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Maha govt Speculation rife as Fadnavis calls Sharad Pawar, Eknath Khadse
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp