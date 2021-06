Two more oxygen express trains reach Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has received 1887.62 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) by train from various states so far. Two more loaded Oxygen Express rakes for Tamil Nadu arrived on Sunday.

The 30th Oxygen Express, loaded at Bhilai (Chhattisgarh) for Inland Container Depot in Tondiarpet with four containers carrying 73.17 MT of oxygen, arrived at its destination at 11:55 am on Sunday.

The 31st Oxygen Express, loaded at Jindal Steel Siding in Dolvi for Inland Container Depot in Tondiarpet with four containers carrying 80.44 MT of oxygen, arrived at its destination at 3.30 pm on Sunday.

The State has so far received 31 Oxygen Express trains, said a railway statement.