STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

518 black fungus cases, 17 deaths in Tamil Nadu: Health Minister

Ma Subramanian opens multi-specialty clinic for Mucormycosis at RGGGH in Chennai

Published: 02nd June 2021 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

A multi-specialty clinic for Mucormycosis was inaugurated at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai on Tuesday | Ashwin prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has reported 518 cases and 17 deaths related to Mucormycosis (black fungus), said Health Minister Ma Subramanian, after inaugurating a multi-specialty clinic for Mucormycosis at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Tuesday.

“As many as 136 cases were from Chennai. The source of infection is not ascertained. Some say it is because of excessive use of steroids, but doctors abroad say use of steroids did not lead to black fungus infections in their countries,” he said. 

The Minister did not rule out the possibility of the disease resulting from contaminated water or industrial oxygen supply lines. 

“The 13-member task force recently formed will find the source of this infection,” Subramanian added. 
The multi-specialty black fungus clinic at the RGGGH has specialists from Ophthalmology, ENT, and Internal Medicine departments. “This type of clinic will be opened in all government medical colleges in Tamil Nadu,” the Minister said. A digital monitor displaying the patient’s health status was also inaugurated at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. HR and CE Minister PK Sekar Babu and Hospital Dean Dr E Theranirajan were present on the occasion. 

Health department advisory
The Tamil Nadu Health Department on Monday asked healthcare centres to follow up on Covid-19 patients post-discharge to check for symptoms of mucormycosis.

In its latest advisory, the department told the centres to also report the symptoms to it, and monitor home-quarantined patients. It has also released a list of symptoms of mucormycosis to be noted.

In another notification, the Health department asked the authorities of healthcare centres and other facilities not to use RT-PCR tests to determine the discharge of patients.

Covid treatment protocols revised
Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Health Department has amended the Covid-19 treatment protocol once again. The latest protocol, released on May 31, includes a specific warning against antibiotics and steroids, among other changes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
black fungus Tamil Nadu COVID 19
India Matters
A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 (Photo | AP)
Norms for clearing foreign-made Covid-19 vaccines eased by DCGI
Express Illustrations
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
The court also said that it was not going to issue any interim order at this stage. (File Photo | AP)
Google claims new IT rules not applicable to its search engine: HC seeks Centre's stand
Dilip Yadav’s son will have to undergo operation for permanent cure. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand man pedals 400 km once a month for ailing son amid Covid lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasik Ayurvedic Chai by Teabox
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Maha govt Speculation rife as Fadnavis calls Sharad Pawar, Eknath Khadse
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp