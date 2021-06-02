518 black fungus cases, 17 deaths in Tamil Nadu: Health Minister

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has reported 518 cases and 17 deaths related to Mucormycosis (black fungus), said Health Minister Ma Subramanian, after inaugurating a multi-specialty clinic for Mucormycosis at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Tuesday.

“As many as 136 cases were from Chennai. The source of infection is not ascertained. Some say it is because of excessive use of steroids, but doctors abroad say use of steroids did not lead to black fungus infections in their countries,” he said.

The Minister did not rule out the possibility of the disease resulting from contaminated water or industrial oxygen supply lines.

“The 13-member task force recently formed will find the source of this infection,” Subramanian added.

The multi-specialty black fungus clinic at the RGGGH has specialists from Ophthalmology, ENT, and Internal Medicine departments. “This type of clinic will be opened in all government medical colleges in Tamil Nadu,” the Minister said. A digital monitor displaying the patient’s health status was also inaugurated at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. HR and CE Minister PK Sekar Babu and Hospital Dean Dr E Theranirajan were present on the occasion.

Health department advisory

The Tamil Nadu Health Department on Monday asked healthcare centres to follow up on Covid-19 patients post-discharge to check for symptoms of mucormycosis.

In its latest advisory, the department told the centres to also report the symptoms to it, and monitor home-quarantined patients. It has also released a list of symptoms of mucormycosis to be noted.

In another notification, the Health department asked the authorities of healthcare centres and other facilities not to use RT-PCR tests to determine the discharge of patients.

Covid treatment protocols revised

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Health Department has amended the Covid-19 treatment protocol once again. The latest protocol, released on May 31, includes a specific warning against antibiotics and steroids, among other changes.