Call for vaccination during pregnancy gets louder as nine expecting women die of COVID in Tiruchy

The call for vaccinating pregnant women against Covid-19 is getting loud as the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic isn’t sparing them either.

Published: 02nd June 2021 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

Pregnant women

For representational purposes

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The second wave has not been kind to anyone, including pregnant women. In the first wave, while pregnant women were testing positive, the numbers were not very high, and most were asymptomatic. In the second wave, more pregnant women are getting critically ill, and number of deaths are increasing.

In Tiruchy’s Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, 744 pregnant women have tested positive for Covid from January to May 31st 2021. 94 pregnant covid positive deliveries have taken place in the same period. 9 pregnant women who were Covid positive died at MGMGH in May. From January to April, there were no deaths among pregnant covid patients. From March-December 2020, around 1000 pregnant women tested positive, of which two died.

The reason for the increased number of cases and deaths is being attributed to the virulence of the virus. There is a separate 100 bedded Covid ward set up in the Obstetrics and gynaecology (OG) block at the MGMGH in Tiruchy. Most cases from private hospitals are also referred here.

“The second wave affected a lot of pregnant women.  We are seeing an increased dependence on oxygen this time. The ward, which has 100 beds, has been almost full since the past 10 days. We have seen 9 deaths only in May. 99% of the women who died had co-morbidities like diabetes, obesity, hypertension,” says Dr Uma, HOD of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, MGMGH.

Doctors and associations like Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India have been pushing for vaccination for pregnant women. So far, the central government has allowed vaccination for lactating mothers. FOGSI and other associations have written to the Centre for vaccination of pregnant women.

“The virus is very aggressive. We are seeing premature labour, premature membrane rupture, transmission of covid to newborns and unfavourable outcomes. In the first wave, we didn’t have too many pregnant women getting affected. We are worried now even when they come for their regular check-ups. We want pregnant women also to be vaccinated,” says Dr Deepa Mukhundhan, Secretary, Tiruchy Obstetric and Gynaecologist Society.

While covid was being detected in regular testing which was done nearing delivery, this time several women are being tested after showing symptoms.

Get vaccinated first, then consider pregnancy

For women who are thinking of having a baby, doctors say, please get vaccinated first. “I would advise women to first take the vaccine, and then consider pregnancy,” adds Dr Deepa.

 COVID cases in Pregnant Women (MGMGH, Tiruchy)

  • Cases from January to May 31st: 744
  • Deliveries in Covid positive mothers: 94
  • Deaths in May: 9
  • Deaths from January to April: 0
  • Deaths from March- Dec 2020: 2

 

